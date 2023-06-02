Every participant of 7th Azerbaijan and Baku championships in aerobic gymnastics prepares hard for competition - athlete

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Each participant of the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Aerobic Gymnastics Championship trained a lot and prepared hard for the competition, and everyone wants to see a good result of their performance, a participant of the competition and athlete Dilara Kurbanova told Trend.

She is competing in the age category "juniors" (born in 2006-2008).

"I perform in an individual program and as part of a trio. This is not my first championship. I have already gained some experience both at domestic and international tournaments. Literally in two weeks I will take part in an international tournament in Egypt and the current competitions can be called control training before this start," she said.

She noticed a great enthusiasm for aerobic gymnastics among very young athletes during the Azerbaijani and Baku championships.

"I see a sparkle in their eyes, they dream of performing. Some little gymnasts even came up to me, asked for advice, they have a great desire to train. Aerobic gymnastics attracts with music, and rhythm, and children are inspired by it. And watching the performances of adults, experienced gymnasts, their desire increases," she said.

The 7th Azerbaijan and the Baku championships in aerobic gymnastics kicked off at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex on June 2-3

About 100 gymnasts representing the Ojag Sports Club, the Grasiya SportsCclub and the Olympic Sports Complex in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit City take part in the competitions, which will be held June 2 through 3.

Athletes at the championship of Azerbaijan perform in the age categories "kids" (born in 2015-2016), "children" (born in 2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (born in 2009-2011) and "juniors" (born in 2006-2008), and at the Baku Championship - in the age categories "children", "pre-juniors", "juniors" and "adults" (born in 2005 and older).

Gymnasts will perform in an individual program, as part of mixed pairs, trios and groups according to the relevant age categories.