Azerbaijani Radio and Public Radio receive radio frequencies in Kalbajar and Lachin districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. 'Azerbaijani Radio' and 'Public Radio' received radio frequencies in order to ensure and develop television and radio broadcasting on the territory of Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, Trend reports.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The decision was made to allocate radio frequencies (105.0 MHS for Azerbaijani Radio, 90.0 MHS - for Public Radio) from the broadcasting station located in the Lachin district in order to expand the coverage area of FM terrestrial radio broadcasting in this region, as well as taking into account the appeals received to the Council from Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC and Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company.

Meanwhile, 90.0 MHS will also be allocated for Public Radio from the Lachin Radio & TV Broadcasting Station (RTBS) located in the territory of the Kalbajar district.

The 27th television broadcasting channel has been allocated from the RTBS located on the territory of the Lachin district for the implementation of open terrestrial digital broadcasting of national TV channels.