Azerbaijan shows high activity in co-op with UNESCO over past year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCO has been extremely active over the past year, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the closing ceremony of the multilateral forum held on June 26-27 within the framework of the VII International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials on Physical Culture and Sports (MINEPS VII).

"This conference is the starting point for more than 50 joint events with UNESCO. This is a great incentive to inspire our partners, journalists and stakeholders. Together we will be able to move forward and achieve success," Gayibov said.

He noted that Azerbaijan has shown high activity in cooperation with UNESCO over the past year, and it is time to move on to the implementation of measures to strengthen the sports area.

Baku hosts the VII International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials on Physical Culture and Sports (MINEPS VII) on June 26-29, at which more than 150 countries are represented by the ministers of sports.