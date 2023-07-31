New training period kicks off in Azerbaijani Army (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. In accordance with the tasks set to the Azerbaijani Army by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, orders and decrees of the Minister of Defense, the training and educational process of the military personnel continues in order to maintain the combat readiness of the troops at a high level, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the training plan for 2023, activities related to the start of a new training period were held in the types of troops, Army Corps, formations, and military units of the Azerbaijan Army.

The orders and requirements of the defense minister regarding the start of the new training period were delivered to the military personnel. The importance of increasing the professionalism of military personnel, as well as the quality and intensity of exercises and training during the new training period was emphasized.

The military personnel solemnly marched in front of the podium in the end.

Measures will be taken to inspect the state of combat readiness of military units due to the start of the new training period. Units will leave the points of permanent deployment on alert and move to the training centers and combined-arms training ranges.

The classes will focus on improving the commanders’ prompt decision-making skills, the interoperability between the troops, as well as the combat capability of the units.