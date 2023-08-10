Azerbaijani defense minister expresses condolences regarding Turkish martyrs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed condolences in a letter addressed to his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

"I'm deeply saddened by the news of the glorious Turkish army servicemen becoming martyrs and getting wounded in the area where the Armed Forces of fraternal Türkiye conduct the Claw-Lock counter-terrorism operations to neutralize the terrorist danger in the region and protect civilians from terrorist attacks and threats. Your grief is our grief too," the letter said.

"I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the servicemen, who became martyrs, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives, and express my deep condolences to their families. I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded. May Allah rest the souls of martyrs in peace," the letter stressed.

A total of six Turkish soldiers were killed after PKK terrorists on August 9 opened fire in northern Iraq, where Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last year in April to root out terrorists hiding in the border region.

According to the Turkish National Defense Ministry, a total of 586 terrorists have been neutralized so far in the Claw-Lock Operation in northern Iraq.