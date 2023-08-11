Some state bodies join AzStateNet in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and East Zangezur regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. The State Service of Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan has provided 15 state structures operating in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions of Azerbaijan with data and Internet transmission channels via the AzStateNet network, Trend reports.

According to the information, state institutions linked to the AzStateNet network will be able to use a secure Internet network and reliably exchange information with state institutions in other parts of the nation that are also linked to the AzStateNet network (including Baku).

The central and local state authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan use the AzStateNet (Azerbaijan State Network) network, a section of the Internet network. The Republic of Azerbaijan's state authorities own the networks and access servers that make up AzStateNet, a collection of geographically dispersed networks.

The AzStateNet network provides users with access to the information space of the Internet and places on its servers only official information related to the activities of state authorities in the Republic of Azerbaijan.