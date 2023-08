BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Deputy Minister of Culture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Acting Minister Hasan Karimov has been relieved of his post in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In this regard, First Deputy of the Supreme Majlis (Parliament) of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Azer Zeynalov has signed a corresponding order.

By another order, Hasan Sayidov was appointed Deputy Minister of Culture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. He will also temporarily serve as a minister.