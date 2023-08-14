Wolt Azerbaijan suspends operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Wolt Azerbaijan LLC has suspended its operations in the country, Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency told Trend.

Within the framework of a planned inspection carried out at the food products delivery (transportation) enterprise belonging to "Wolt Azerbaijan" LLC, facts of violation of a number of requirements of technical normative legal acts in the field of food safety were discovered.

Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency said it continues to take measures to ensure food safety and protect consumer rights.

"The company violates the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Food Safety". In addition, company operates without food safety registration and products are transported with an impaired temperature conditions. Disinfection works are not carried out, persons involved in the delivery of food products do not undergo medical examination," said the agency.

Considering the above, it was decided to suspend food delivery activities.

"In addition, an unscheduled inspection of Wolt Azerbaijan LLC was carried out. The company did not eliminate the shortcomings despite the decision to suspend its activities. In this regard, in accordance with the requirements of the legislation, it was decided to re-apply the restrictive decision to suspend the activities of this company," said the agency.