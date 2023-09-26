Number of hired workers in Azerbaijan's private sector increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Currently, the share of the private sector in the formation of added value in the economy is more than 83 percent, chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili said during public hearings in the Parliament on the draft Competition Code, Trend reports.

"Today, about 50 percent of hired workers in Azerbaijan are employed in the private sector," he said.

He noted that if during the last 5 years the number of hired workers in the public sector has increased only by 20,000, their growth in the private sector has exceeded 200,000.

The committee chairman added that competition is the engine of the market economy.