Azerbaijani State Security Service reveals number of human remains found on liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The remains of approximately 500 military servicemen and civilians have been discovered in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan to this day, the Deputy Head of Azerbaijan's State Security Service, Lieutenant General Sharafat Hasanov said at a farewell ceremony for the National Hero Riyad Ahmadov, Trend reports.

Hasanov noted that in the first Karabakh war, Azerbaijan suffered losses of around 4,000 people.

He also emphasized that the search for persons who went missing in the first Karabakh war is still ongoing.

"In the genetic laboratory established within the framework of the Main Military Medical Department of the State Security Service, we have identified 25 of our martyrs. The process is still ongoing," the official added.

Riyad Ahmadov was wounded in battle in the village of Dashalti and was missing since January 26, 1992.

Speaking at the “Increasing National and Global Efforts to Clarify the Fate of Missing Persons” conference held on September 18, the Head of the Azerbaijani State Security Service, Chairman of the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Citizens, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev said that the burial place of Ahmadov has been revealed.