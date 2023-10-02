Azerbaijan reveals number of mines detected in liberated territories in September

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. A total of 689 mines were found in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation in September, the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency said, Trend reports.

"During the mine clearance operations conducted from September 1 to September 30 in Terter, Khojavend, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrail, Gubadli, and Zangilan, 242 anti-personnel, 447 anti-tank mines, and 909 unexploded ordnance were discovered and defused.

In general, 4,550.1 hectares have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

According to the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency, more than 98,000 hectares of territory have been cleared from mines in Azerbaijan to date.