Support of audience - energizing, Azerbaijani silver medal winner at Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The support of the audience is highly energizing during the competition, Fatima Tarverdiyeva, silver medalist of the 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in all-around among gymnasts born in 2014, told Trend.

"It's great that spectators come to support us. We try to perform well not only to get high marks from judges, but also to make it interesting for the audience," said the pupil of Ojag Sports Club.

According to Tarverdiyeva, she was satisfied with her result at the competition.

"The program of exercises with clubs and ribbon is new for me. In general, I like to perform exercises under energetic music, I like to show artistry," the young gymnast added.

Elissa Aliyeva (Aquatic Palace) took the first place in the all-around among gymnasts born in 2014, Fatima Tarverdiyeva (Ojag Sports Club) took the second position, and Michelle Aniskina (Ojag Sports Club) took the third place.

The 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held at the Baku Olympic Stadium from October 5 through October 7.

Representatives of the Ojag Sports Club (Baku and Govsan branches), the Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, the Republican Integrated Sports School, the Grasiya Sport Club, the Aquatic Palace, the Zira Cultural Center, the Zabrat Sports Club, and the Shagan Olympic Sports Complex participate in it.

The 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is held among athletes in the age categories "kids" (born 2013–2015), "pre-juniors" (born 2011–2012), and "juniors" (born 2008–2010).