Azerbaijani border guards bust Iranian drug smugglers, seize heroin, weapons (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The border patrol of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan prevented an attempt to smuggle a significant amount of narcotics from Iran into the territory of Azerbaijan by two unknown persons on October 22 at 00:10 (GMT +4), within the territory of the "Goytapa" border guard detachment near Azerbaijan's Ostayir village (Yardimli district), the service's press center told Trend.

The press center said that the border violators, ignoring the demands of border guards, opened fire, and tried to flee the area. To neutralize the violators, the border patrol engaged in hand-to-hand combat and managed to disarm the violators.\

"The investigation determined that the detainees are citizens of Iran - Janali Ibrahimzade (born in 1986) from Parsabad district and Farzi Siamak (born in 2003) from Garmi district. During the search, narcotics weighing a total of 9.55 kilograms (5.4 kilograms of heroin, 3.6 kilograms of methamphetamine), one night vision device, and a "Beretta" brand pistol (with 10 rounds) were seized from them," the press center noted.

Previously, smuggling of drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan was prevented on September 12, when joint operational and search activities of the State Border Service and State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan in the territory of the "Horadiz" border detachment of a border post, located near Garaguvandikli village of Azerbaijan's Imishli district resulted in prevention of the smuggling of marijuana (over six kg).