Armenians armed children in 2020 Karabakh war - Azerbaijani ombudsperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Armenian armed forces gave military uniforms and weapons to civilians, including journalists, religious figures, and even children, in the 2020 second Karabakh war, Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights Sabina Aliyeva said at a presentation of a report on hate crimes and incitement to hatred against Azerbaijanis, Trend reports.

“The torture and pressure endured by Azerbaijani military personnel captured by Armenian troops during the 44-day war are mentioned in the study and brought to the attention of international organizations. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces did not fire at civilian objects or people during the liberation of Azerbaijani territory from occupation," Aliyeva pointed out.

Baku hosts a presentation of a report on hate crimes and incitement to hatred against Azerbaijanis.

The ceremony is also attended by chairman of the board of the Social Research Center (SRC) Zahid Oruj, Deputy Prosecutor General Elmar Jamalov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, head of the Office of the Ministry of Science and Education Matin Karimli, representatives of governmental and non-governmental organizations, MPs, scientists, and media representatives.

The report is jointly organized by the SRC and the Human Rights Commissioner of Azerbaijan.