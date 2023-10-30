Azerbaijan prevents drug smuggling from Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan, as a result of the vigilance of the Lankaran Border Guard of the State Border Service (SBS), was prevented on the territory of the border post located near the village of Sym, Astara district on October 28 at 21:43 (GMT+4), the SBS of Azerbaijan told Trend.

As a result of operational measures, narcotic drugs with a total weight of 52 kilograms, 875 grams, as well as 9,980 methadone M-40 tablets were discovered and seized.

Operational and investigative measures are continuing.

