Azerbaijan planning to return 7,000 IDPs to its liberated lands by end of 2023

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan plans to return a total of 7,000 IDPs to its liberated lands by the end of this year, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan Fuad Huseynov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the conference "Karabakh: Homecoming after 30 years. Achievements and challenges".

"Resettlement to newly built housing is carried out in stages, with priority given to those who still live in the most difficult conditions in temporary settlements, taking into account family composition, based on existing laws and principles of transparency and fairness," Huseynov said.

According to him, the Azerbaijani government plans to resettle up to 140,000 IDPs back to their homes in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions in the next three years.

The visit of high-ranking foreign experts, government officials, and representatives of international think tanks to Zangilan started on December 5.

They are taking part in the conference "Karabakh: Homecoming after 30 Years: Achievements and Challenges." The delegation includes 60 representatives from 30 countries.

