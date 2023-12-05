Azerbaijan to build new cities in Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadlii by 2024 - President's rep

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, December 5. The first phase of the "Big Return" program, which runs from 2022 to 2024, calls for the construction of approximately 24 villages, 5 settlements, and 3 towns in Azerbaijan's Zangilan, Jabrayil, and Gubadli regions. The Special Representative of Azerbaijan's President in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, which are part of the East Zangezur economic region, Vahid Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the conference "Karabakh: Homecoming after 30 years. Achievements and Challenges".

"The foundations of ten villages, one more settlement, and three urban centers have been laid today, and many large infrastructure facilities have been put into operation," he said.

Hajiyev also noted that the master plan of Zangilan, which was prepared by a Swedish company, has already been approved.

The visit of high-ranking foreign experts, government officials, and representatives of international think tanks to Zangilan started on December 5.

They are taking part in the conference "Karabakh: Homecoming after 30 Years: Achievements and Challenges." The delegation includes 60 representatives from 30 countries.