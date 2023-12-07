Ministry of Emergency Situations talks details of recent Caspian Sea quake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan has made a statement on the earthquake registered in Azerbaijan on December 7 morning.

The ministry informed Trend that according to preliminary information received from the Republican Seismic Survey Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences to the Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, on December 7, at 08:16 local time (GMT+4), at the depth of 68 km an earthquake with magnitude 5.6 was recorded in the Caspian Sea.

"The earthquake was felt in the city of Baku and its surroundings. The Ministry of Emergency Situations did not receive information about any destruction or victims as a result of the earthquake," MES stated.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel