Cultural capital title of Turkic world transferred from Azerbaijan's Shusha to Turkmenistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. At the official closing ceremony of the year "Shusha - Cultural Capital of the Turkic World - 2023" in Shusha, jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture and the International Turkic Culture Organization (TURKSOY), the title of the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World for 2024 was transferred from Shusha to the Turkmen city of Anau, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli presented Turkmen Culture Minister Atageldi Shamyradov with a symbol of chairmanship of the Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture of the Turkic World.

Upon decision of the Permanent Council of TURKSOY which came together in an extraordinary meeting held on March 31st, 2022 in Bursa, the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2022 the city of Shusha in Azerbaijan was declared Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.