Azerbaijan numbers landmines found in liberated territories within past week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has produced a weekly report on humanitarian demining activities in Azerbaijani territory recovered from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

During demining operations conducted on December 11–17 in Tartar, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Khojavend, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, 22 anti-personnel mines, 17 anti-tank mines, and 234 unexploded ordnance were discovered and neutralized.

Mines and unexploded ordnance were removed from 325.6 hectares of land.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clear its lands of mines, booby traps, and different weaponry left behind by Armenian troops.

