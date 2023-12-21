Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan Cup 1/8 finals "FC Qarabag-MOIK" game starts in Khankendi

Society Materials 21 December 2023 14:00 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan Cup 1/8 finals "FC Qarabag-MOIK" game starts in Khankendi

Follow Trend on

Tahmaz Asadov
Tahmaz Asadov
Read more

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 21. The soccer game of the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup between FC Qarabag and MOIK (Sports Club of Army) has started at the city's Khankendi stadium, Trend reports.

Representatives of the state and the public of the country are watching the game from the stands, along with the sports community.

Following the end of the second Karabakh war and elimination of separatism in Karabakh (including Khankendi), Azerbaijan initiated a renovation of the Khankendi stadium. In particular, new seats have been set up.

In addition, the premises inside the stadium have also been renovated by modern standards.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more