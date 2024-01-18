Caucasus Muslims Office holds session due to presidential election in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. A general meeting regarding the upcoming extraordinary presidential election has been held at the Caucasian Muslims Office, Trend reports.

The chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhul Islam Allahshukur Pashazade noted that it is the first time in the history of modern Azerbaijan that the presidential election will be held on the entire territory of the country.

He emphasized that this election, which marks a new stage in modern history, is the first and therefore the most significant election of the victorious nation in independent Azerbaijan.

"This election has a special significance; it is of great importance for us, for believers, and for religious figures. Fortunately, our mosques have been liberated from captivity, the azan (Islamic call to public prayer) is sounding in the mosques of Karabakh, festive prayers take place, and our imams (Islamic leadership positions) fulfill their religious duties. The Karabakh land has been liberated from Armenian occupation and returned to its true people; our former IDPs are returning to their homes; and our historical mosques and sanctuaries are being restored. It is an undeniable truth that President Ilham Aliyev, a genius son of Azerbaijan, who took a historical mission to realize the most cherished aspirations of the people, has fulfilled the promise made to the nation, the vow once made in the sacred place - the House of Kaaba, has managed to imprint his name in the hearts of the people, in the chronicle of our history with his deeds," he said.

Highlighting that the voice of the people is the voice of justice, the chairman called on believers and religious figures in Azerbaijan to take an active part in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for February 7. He emphasized that citizens of the victorious Azerbaijan should acknowledge their responsibility.

Other speakers at the meeting said that Azerbaijan is a victorious country that has restored its sovereignty and put an end to separatism on its territory. They noted that new goals are set for Azerbaijan and new directions of development, which will further increase the country's authority in the region and the world.

In conclusion, the heads of Azerbaijan's religious confessions adopted an appeal in connection with the upcoming presidential election.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

To note, Azerbaijan has seven registered presidential candidates.

