Some Western countries sponsor propagation of Islamophobia - Baku conference participant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Islamophobia has become a dangerous global movement, with a number of Western countries funding its development, Ali Al Gharni, a participant in the international scientific conference Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024, said during panel discussions at the event, Trend reports.

Al Gharni, thanking Azerbaijan for hosting such an event, noted that people live in Azerbaijan and other countries in conditions of good neighborliness and respect for representatives of all religions.

"However, Western countries do not share the same sentiments. We must work together to resist the increasing Islamophobia in the West. It is particularly crucial to combat Islamophobia in France," the participant stressed.

“Azerbaijan offers an ideal venue for discussing the issue of Islamophobia on an international scale,” he added.

To note, an international scientific conference Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024, dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia, is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the International Center for Multiculturalism, the Center for the Analysis of International Relations, the G20 Interfaith Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

