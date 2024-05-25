Another group of former Azerbaijani IDPs arrives in native Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Another group of former Azerbaijani IDPs, sent this morning, has reached native Shusha city, Trend reports.

The liberated Shusha continues to welcome its native residents.

At this stage, more 32 families (125 people) returned to the city.

The group consists of families temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, former pioneer camps and administrative buildings in various territories of Azerbaijan.

The families who arrived in the city of Shusha were warmly welcomed, they experienced the joy of reunification with their native land.

Thus, a permanent settlement in the city of Shusha has been provided for 90 families - 349 people.

To note, following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native lands.

Up to date, alongside Shusha, the former IDPs have returned to Lachin and Fuzuli cities, the villages of Talish (Aghdara district), Aghali (Zangilan district), Zabukh, and Sus (Lachin district).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel