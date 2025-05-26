Azerbaijan Army snipers compete for top spot in thrilling contest (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. According to the combat training plan approved by the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, the competition for the title of Best Sniper was held in the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The competition, organized to identify snipers with precise marksmanship skills, was held at a special training ground.

Following the inspection of the servicemen's equipment, they took pre-prepared firing positions and performed the standards.

During the six-stage competition, the servicemen demonstrated their skills in “Specialty shooting”, “Qualification Shooting”, “Sniper in defense”, “Sniper in attack”, and other tasks.

At the end of the competition, the winning teams were awarded prizes.