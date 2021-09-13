Azerbaijan announces latest prices for rental apartments in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.13

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The lowest cost of rental apartments in Azerbaijan’s Baku city was recorded in the Hovsan settlement in August 2021, Director of the Azerbaijani MBA Group consulting company, a real estate expert Nusret Ibrahimov told Trend.

In the Hovsan settlement, the cost of rental apartments in the reporting month amounted to 170 manat ($100) per month, and the highest - in the Sabail district of the capital - 4,500 manat ($2,647) per month, Ibrahimov said.

According to the expert, the average cost of rental apartments in the capital amounted to 775 manat ($455.8), including one-room - 350 manat ($205.8), two-room – 449 manat ($264.1), three-room – 542 manat ($318.8), four-room – 869 manat ($511.2), five-room - 1,156 manat ($680).

The expert noted that the total cost of rental apartments in Baku increased by 0.36 percent in the specified month.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Sept. 13)