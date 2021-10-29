Azerbaijan’s Central Bank doesn’t exclude further increase in discount rate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.29

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) does not exclude a further increase in the discount rate, Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Elman Rustamov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to the information, the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan has decided to increase the discount rate by 0.5 percentage points - from 6.5 to seven percent.

The CBA noted that further decisions on the parameters of the interest rate band will be made taking into account changes in the actual and forecast inflation indicators, the balance of risks, as well as the current state of the economy and the prospects for its development in the medium term.

