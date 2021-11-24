Azerbaijan considers introducing limit for cash payments in retail trade
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
A proposal has been made to introduce a limit for cash payments in retail trade, Trend reports on Nov. 24.
The mentioned amendments to the law "On cashless payments" was discussed today at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis (parliament).
According to the amendments, the limit for cash payments in retail trade will amount to 4,000 manats ($2,354).
In addition, the document provides for the purchase and sale of cars for cashless payments.
In accordance with the bill, services in medical institutions in the amount of more than 500 manats ($294) will also be paid in non-cash form.
It is reported that after discussions the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the second reading.
