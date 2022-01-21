Size of consumer market in Azerbaijan increases - minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
The size of the consumer market in Azerbaijan increased by 3.7 percent in real terms and reached 53 billion manat ($31 billion), Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.
Jabbarov tweeted that one of the positive trends observed in the Azerbaijani economy in 2021 was the revival of consumer demand.
