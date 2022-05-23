Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 58.344 manat (1.9 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,093.796 manat, down by 53.3528 manat (1.7 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
May 9
|
3,189.0385
|
May 16
|
3,073.8975
|
May 10
|
3,168.2220
|
May 17
|
3,100.7490
|
May 11
|
3,126.0195
|
May 18
|
3,075.8695
|
May 12
|
3,147.5840
|
May 19
|
3,086.2225
|
May 13
|
3,104.8800
|
May 20
|
3,132.2415
|
Average weekly
|
3,147.1488
|
Average weekly
|
3,093.7960
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 1.543 manat (4.32 percent) this week.
|
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 36.557 manat, reducing by 0.2334 manat (0.63 percent) compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
May 9
|
38.1095
|
May 16
|
35.7221
|
May 10
|
37.5006
|
May 17
|
36.6957
|
May 11
|
36.5585
|
May 18
|
36.6359
|
May 12
|
36.3780
|
May 19
|
36,4660
|
May 13
|
35.4051
|
May 20
|
37.2651
|
Average weekly
|
36.7903
|
Average weekly
|
36.5570
|
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 26.86 manat (1.67 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,611.668 manat, which was 37.4901 manat (2.27 percent) less than the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
May 9
|
1,629.4840
|
May 16
|
1,609.1690
|
May 10
|
1,640.7125
|
May 17
|
1,605.8200
|
May 11
|
1,665.3710
|
May 18
|
1,620.8905
|
May 12
|
1,678.7670
|
May 19
|
1,586.4315
|
May 13
|
1,631.4560
|
May 20
|
1,636.0290
|
Average weekly
|
1,649.1581
|
Average weekly
|
1,611.6680
The price of an ounce of palladium increased by 110.8145 manat (3.33 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
|
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,418.4025 manat, down by 113.9153 manat (3.22 percent) compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
May 9
|
3,711.1170
|
May 16
|
3,327.8265
|
May 10
|
3,654.3030
|
May 17
|
3,402.5670
|
May 11
|
3,517.3680
|
May 18
|
3,473.0490
|
May 12
|
3,459.7890
|
May 19
|
3,449.9290
|
May 13
|
3,319.0120
|
May 20
|
3,438.6410
|
Average weekly
|
3,532.3178
|
Average weekly
|
3,418.4025