Annual report on execution of state budget for 2021 recommended for consideration at plenary session of Azerbaijan’s Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Annual Report on Execution of the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2021 of Chamber of Accounts, after discussions, was recommended for consideration at the plenary session of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis), Trend reports.

The report was submitted for discussion at today's meeting of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of Milli Majlis.

The report says that state budget revenues amounted to 26.3 billion manat ($15.4 billion), which is 3.8 percent (969.3 million manat – $570.1 million) more than the approved forecast.

State budget expenditures amounted to 27.4 billion manat ($16.1 billion) last year, which is 3.9 percent (1.1 billion manat - $647 million) less than the approved forecast. Accordingly, the state budget deficit amounted to 1.02 billion manat ($600 million), which is 67.1 percent less than the approved forecast.