Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 54.196 manat (1.81 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,014.2071 manat, up by 69.0846 manat (2.35 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
July 25
|
2,935.3985
|
Aug. 1
|
2,992.1445
|
July 26
|
2,926.9580
|
Aug. 2
|
3,014.7120
|
July 27
|
2,915.2195
|
Aug. 3
|
3,006.3480
|
July 28
|
2,952.5090
|
Aug. 4
|
3,011.4905
|
July 29
|
2,995.5275
|
Aug. 5
|
3,046.3405
|
Average weekly
|
2,945.1225
|
Average weekly
|
3,014.2071
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has risen by 0.3308 manat (0.97 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 34.2305 manat, growing by 1.9068 manat (5.9 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
July 25
|
31.5996
|
Aug. 1
|
34.1928
|
July 26
|
31.4840
|
Aug. 2
|
34.3455
|
July 27
|
31.5733
|
Aug. 3
|
34.0173
|
July 28
|
32.7822
|
Aug. 4
|
34.0735
|
July 29
|
34.1794
|
Aug. 5
|
34.5236
|
Average weekly
|
32.3237
|
Average weekly
|
34.2305
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has edged up by 74.409 manat (4.89 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,546.7858 manat, which was 42.653 manat (2.84 percent) more than the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
July 25
|
1,487.4830
|
Aug. 1
|
1,522.4520
|
July 26
|
1,506.5655
|
Aug. 2
|
1,547.8500
|
July 27
|
1,486.4800
|
Aug. 3
|
1,534.4880
|
July 28
|
1,519.1625
|
Aug. 4
|
1,532.2780
|
July 29
|
1,520.9730
|
Aug. 5
|
1,596.8610
|
Average weekly
|
1,504.1328
|
Average weekly
|
1,546.7858
The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 24.9815 manat (0.7 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,577.3525 manat, up by 119.3706 manat (3.45 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
July 25
|
3,385.0570
|
Aug. 1
|
3,561.3300
|
July 26
|
3,422.5335
|
Aug. 2
|
3,718.9370
|
July 27
|
3,438.9725
|
Aug. 3
|
3,562.6900
|
July 28
|
3,472.3350
|
Aug. 4
|
3,457.4940
|
July 29
|
3,571.0115
|
Aug. 5
|
3,586.3115
|
Average weekly
|
3,457.9819
|
Average weekly
|
3,577.3525