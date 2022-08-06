...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 6 August 2022 17:48 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 54.196 manat (1.81 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,014.2071 manat, up by 69.0846 manat (2.35 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

July 25

2,935.3985

Aug. 1

2,992.1445

July 26

2,926.9580

Aug. 2

3,014.7120

July 27

2,915.2195

Aug. 3

3,006.3480

July 28

2,952.5090

Aug. 4

3,011.4905

July 29

2,995.5275

Aug. 5

3,046.3405

Average weekly

2,945.1225

Average weekly

3,014.2071

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has risen by 0.3308 manat (0.97 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 34.2305 manat, growing by 1.9068 manat (5.9 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

July 25

31.5996

Aug. 1

34.1928

July 26

31.4840

Aug. 2

34.3455

July 27

31.5733

Aug. 3

34.0173

July 28

32.7822

Aug. 4

34.0735

July 29

34.1794

Aug. 5

34.5236

Average weekly

32.3237

Average weekly

34.2305

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has edged up by 74.409 manat (4.89 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,546.7858 manat, which was 42.653 manat (2.84 percent) more than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

July 25

1,487.4830

Aug. 1

1,522.4520

July 26

1,506.5655

Aug. 2

1,547.8500

July 27

1,486.4800

Aug. 3

1,534.4880

July 28

1,519.1625

Aug. 4

1,532.2780

July 29

1,520.9730

Aug. 5

1,596.8610

Average weekly

1,504.1328

Average weekly

1,546.7858

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 24.9815 manat (0.7 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,577.3525 manat, up by 119.3706 manat (3.45 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

July 25

3,385.0570

Aug. 1

3,561.3300

July 26

3,422.5335

Aug. 2

3,718.9370

July 27

3,438.9725

Aug. 3

3,562.6900

July 28

3,472.3350

Aug. 4

3,457.4940

July 29

3,571.0115

Aug. 5

3,586.3115

Average weekly

3,457.9819

Average weekly

3,577.3525
