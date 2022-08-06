Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 54.196 manat (1.81 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,014.2071 manat, up by 69.0846 manat (2.35 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold July 25 2,935.3985 Aug. 1 2,992.1445 July 26 2,926.9580 Aug. 2 3,014.7120 July 27 2,915.2195 Aug. 3 3,006.3480 July 28 2,952.5090 Aug. 4 3,011.4905 July 29 2,995.5275 Aug. 5 3,046.3405 Average weekly 2,945.1225 Average weekly 3,014.2071

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has risen by 0.3308 manat (0.97 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 34.2305 manat, growing by 1.9068 manat (5.9 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver July 25 31.5996 Aug. 1 34.1928 July 26 31.4840 Aug. 2 34.3455 July 27 31.5733 Aug. 3 34.0173 July 28 32.7822 Aug. 4 34.0735 July 29 34.1794 Aug. 5 34.5236 Average weekly 32.3237 Average weekly 34.2305

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has edged up by 74.409 manat (4.89 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,546.7858 manat, which was 42.653 manat (2.84 percent) more than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum July 25 1,487.4830 Aug. 1 1,522.4520 July 26 1,506.5655 Aug. 2 1,547.8500 July 27 1,486.4800 Aug. 3 1,534.4880 July 28 1,519.1625 Aug. 4 1,532.2780 July 29 1,520.9730 Aug. 5 1,596.8610 Average weekly 1,504.1328 Average weekly 1,546.7858

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 24.9815 manat (0.7 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,577.3525 manat, up by 119.3706 manat (3.45 percent) compared to the preceding week.