Economy minister reveals production volumes of Azerbaijan's industrial zones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Goods produced in Azerbaijani industrial zones over the first half of 2022 have been exported to more than 50 countries, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

“In the first half of 2022, with the production of goods worth 1.3 billion manat [$764.7 million], the share of industrial zones in the non-oil industry of the country was 14.9 percent,” he said.

According to Jabbarov, Azerbaijani export of non-oil industrial products from industrial zones accounted for 33.1 percent, or 543.9 million manat ($319.9 million).

