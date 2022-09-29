Azerbaijan to create coordinating group for development of SMEs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. A coordinating group for the development of micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises will be created in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The draft law 'On the development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises' submitted for discussion at the of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

According to the draft law, in order to coordinate activities in the field of development of micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises, a body (structure) determined by the relevant executive authority creates a permanent coordination group under the authorized body.

The regulation on the composition of the coordination group, as well as its powers and issues related to its activities, will be determined by the body (structure), which is determined by the relevant executive authority.