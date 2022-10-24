Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 24 October 2022 10:16 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 47.8635 manat (1.71 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,791.3354 manat, down by 49.5805 manat (1.75 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

October 10

2,867.9

October 17

2,804.2775

October 11

2,828.137

October 18

2,821.728

October 12

2,835.375

October 19

2,798.761

October 13

2,838.626

October 20

2,775.4965

October 14

2,834.546

October 21

2,765.414

Average weekly

2,840.9159

Average weekly

2,791.3354

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.1989 manat (0.64 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 31.6065 manat, which was 1.103 manat (3.37 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

October 10

33.55

October 17

31.3155

October 11

32.926

October 18

32.0867

October 12

32.5416

October 19

31.7219

October 13

32.2792

October 20

31.4019

October 14

32.2507

October 21

31.5104

Average weekly

37.7095

Average weekly

31.6065

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 2.618 manat (0.17 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,539.622 manat, which was 12.7177 manat (0.83 percent) more than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

October 10

1,545.8865

October 17

1,545.572

October 11

1,524.866

October 18

1,566.2355

October 12

1,519.409

October 19

1,528.5975

October 13

1,503.4885

October 20

1,509.5150

October 14

1,540.8715

October 21

1,548.19

Average weekly

1,526.9043

Average weekly

1,539.622

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 42.772 manat (1.24 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,445.764 manat, down by 228.3083 manat (6.21 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

October 10

3,718.529

October 17

3,448.5775

October 11

3,708.4055

October 18

3,438.6495

October 12

3,673.3175

October 19

3,456.967

October 13

3,641.859

October 20

3,393.2765

October 14

3,628.2505

October 21

3,491.3459

Average weekly

3,674.0723

Average weekly

3,445.764
