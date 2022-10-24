Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 47.8635 manat (1.71 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,791.3354 manat, down by 49.5805 manat (1.75 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold October 10 2,867.9 October 17 2,804.2775 October 11 2,828.137 October 18 2,821.728 October 12 2,835.375 October 19 2,798.761 October 13 2,838.626 October 20 2,775.4965 October 14 2,834.546 October 21 2,765.414 Average weekly 2,840.9159 Average weekly 2,791.3354

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.1989 manat (0.64 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 31.6065 manat, which was 1.103 manat (3.37 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver October 10 33.55 October 17 31.3155 October 11 32.926 October 18 32.0867 October 12 32.5416 October 19 31.7219 October 13 32.2792 October 20 31.4019 October 14 32.2507 October 21 31.5104 Average weekly 37.7095 Average weekly 31.6065

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 2.618 manat (0.17 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,539.622 manat, which was 12.7177 manat (0.83 percent) more than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum October 10 1,545.8865 October 17 1,545.572 October 11 1,524.866 October 18 1,566.2355 October 12 1,519.409 October 19 1,528.5975 October 13 1,503.4885 October 20 1,509.5150 October 14 1,540.8715 October 21 1,548.19 Average weekly 1,526.9043 Average weekly 1,539.622

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 42.772 manat (1.24 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,445.764 manat, down by 228.3083 manat (6.21 percent) compared to the preceding week.