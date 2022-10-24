Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 47.8635 manat (1.71 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,791.3354 manat, down by 49.5805 manat (1.75 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
October 10
|
2,867.9
|
October 17
|
2,804.2775
|
October 11
|
2,828.137
|
October 18
|
2,821.728
|
October 12
|
2,835.375
|
October 19
|
2,798.761
|
October 13
|
2,838.626
|
October 20
|
2,775.4965
|
October 14
|
2,834.546
|
October 21
|
2,765.414
|
Average weekly
|
2,840.9159
|
Average weekly
|
2,791.3354
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.1989 manat (0.64 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 31.6065 manat, which was 1.103 manat (3.37 percent) less compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
October 10
|
33.55
|
October 17
|
31.3155
|
October 11
|
32.926
|
October 18
|
32.0867
|
October 12
|
32.5416
|
October 19
|
31.7219
|
October 13
|
32.2792
|
October 20
|
31.4019
|
October 14
|
32.2507
|
October 21
|
31.5104
|
Average weekly
|
37.7095
|
Average weekly
|
31.6065
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 2.618 manat (0.17 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,539.622 manat, which was 12.7177 manat (0.83 percent) more than the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
October 10
|
1,545.8865
|
October 17
|
1,545.572
|
October 11
|
1,524.866
|
October 18
|
1,566.2355
|
October 12
|
1,519.409
|
October 19
|
1,528.5975
|
October 13
|
1,503.4885
|
October 20
|
1,509.5150
|
October 14
|
1,540.8715
|
October 21
|
1,548.19
|
Average weekly
|
1,526.9043
|
Average weekly
|
1,539.622
The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 42.772 manat (1.24 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,445.764 manat, down by 228.3083 manat (6.21 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
October 10
|
3,718.529
|
October 17
|
3,448.5775
|
October 11
|
3,708.4055
|
October 18
|
3,438.6495
|
October 12
|
3,673.3175
|
October 19
|
3,456.967
|
October 13
|
3,641.859
|
October 20
|
3,393.2765
|
October 14
|
3,628.2505
|
October 21
|
3,491.3459
|
Average weekly
|
3,674.0723
|
Average weekly
|
3,445.764