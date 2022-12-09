Azerbaijan's PM talks opening of Zangezur corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The opening of the Zangezur corridor will give a great impetus to the development of Azerbaijan, said the country's Prime Minister Ali Asadov at today's session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.

Asadov stated that major projects implemented under the leadership of Azerbaijan's president on the liberated territories will revive the Karabakh and East Zangezur Economic Regions, and will allow reintegrating of the liberated territories into the country's economy.