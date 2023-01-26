Central Bank of Azerbaijan puts up short-term notes for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The Baku Stock Exchange has hosted two auctions for the Azerbaijani Central Bank's 168-day and 252-day short-term notes worth 30 million manat ($17.65 million), Trend reports citing the exchange.

According to the Central Bank, six investors submitted seven bids during the first auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 18 million manat ($10.59 million). The average weighted price of one bond made up 96.16 manat or $56.59 (8.57 percent) in accordance with the bank's decision. Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 15 million manat ($8.8 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is July 13, 2023.

According to the Central Bank, eight investors submitted 10 bids during the auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 20.06 million manat ($11.8 million). The average weighted price of one bond made up 93.89 manat or $55.25 (9.29 percent) in accordance with the bank's decision. Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 15 million manat ($8.8 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is October 5, 2023.

Only local banks operating on a licensed basis can purchase the Central Bank's notes.