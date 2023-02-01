Azerbaijan aims to integrate its liberated territories into value chain - deputy minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The liberation of the occupied lands of Azerbaijan created opportunities for the restoration and development of agriculture in the Karabakh region, said Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilhama Gadimova during the Agribusiness Development Forum, Trend reports.

She also added that the fertile lands of the region will increase the production of grain, vegetables, and fruits, as well as give impetus to development of animal husbandry.

"The important infrastructure projects currently implemented on the liberated territories will also support agricultural development. The construction of agro-processing enterprises will have a significant impact on the sustainable development of agriculture in the region. In this regard, one of our main goals for the coming years is the restoration and reconstruction of the territories liberated from occupation and their integration into the value chain," Gadimova said.