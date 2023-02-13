Azerbaijan ranks first 12 neighboring countries by pension purchasing power

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan continues to rank first in CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States, include Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine] and Georgia in international dollar terms, calculated based on the purchasing power parity of minimum and average monthly pensions, Trend reports.

Moreover, Azerbaijan ranks second in terms of the nominal size of the minimum and average monthly pensions.

As part of the consistent social reforms carried out in Azerbaijan over the past five years, the minimum pension has been increased 2.5 times to 280 manat ($164.7), the average monthly pension has increased 2 times to 423 manat ($248.8), and the average monthly old-age pension has reached 456 manat ($268.2).