Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Economy Materials 19 March 2023 11:46 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 85.425 manat (2.67 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 114.6769 manat (3.67 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,240.5655 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

March 6

3,152.8030

March 13

3,197.3345

March 7

3,140.2570

March 14

3,237.0465

March 8

3,140.2570

March 15

3,233.1195

March 9

3,085.0240

March 16

3,252.5675

March 10

3,111.1020

March 17

3,282.7595

Average weekly

3,125.8886

Average weekly

3,240.5655

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has risen by 2.053 manat (5.82 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 36.6846 manat, which was 1.514 manat (4.3 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

March 6

36.1604

March 13

35.2905

March 7

35.8319

March 14

36.8090

March 8

35.8319

March 15

36.9482

March 9

34.1027

March 16

37.0320

March 10

33.9263

March 17

37.3435

Average weekly

35.1706

Average weekly

36.6846

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 34.816 manat (2.11 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum increased by 31.3684 manat (1.92 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,668.3205 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

March 6

1,663.6625

March 13

1,647.9970

March 7

1,661.8945

March 14

1,690.1315

March 8

1,661.8945

March 15

1,678.0870

March 9

1,602.9810

March 16

1,642.5740

March 10

1,594.3280

March 17

1,682.8130

Average weekly

1,636.9521

Average weekly

1,668.3205

The price of an ounce of palladium has grown by 60.8515 manat (2.52 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 68.0357 manat (2.81 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,486.1514 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

March 6

2,468.9525

March 13

2,411.9260

March 7

2,460.6225

March 14

2,490.9080

March 8

2,460.6225

March 15

2,549.0735

March 9

2,336.2590

March 16

2,506.0720

March 10

2,364.1220

March 17

2,472.7775

Average weekly

2,418.1157

Average weekly

2,486.1514
