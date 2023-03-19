Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 85.425 manat (2.67 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 114.6769 manat (3.67 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,240.5655 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
March 6
|
3,152.8030
|
March 13
|
3,197.3345
|
March 7
|
3,140.2570
|
March 14
|
3,237.0465
|
March 8
|
3,140.2570
|
March 15
|
3,233.1195
|
March 9
|
3,085.0240
|
March 16
|
3,252.5675
|
March 10
|
3,111.1020
|
March 17
|
3,282.7595
|
Average weekly
|
3,125.8886
|
Average weekly
|
3,240.5655
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has risen by 2.053 manat (5.82 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 36.6846 manat, which was 1.514 manat (4.3 percent) more compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
March 6
|
36.1604
|
March 13
|
35.2905
|
March 7
|
35.8319
|
March 14
|
36.8090
|
March 8
|
35.8319
|
March 15
|
36.9482
|
March 9
|
34.1027
|
March 16
|
37.0320
|
March 10
|
33.9263
|
March 17
|
37.3435
|
Average weekly
|
35.1706
|
Average weekly
|
36.6846
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 34.816 manat (2.11 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum increased by 31.3684 manat (1.92 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,668.3205 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
March 6
|
1,663.6625
|
March 13
|
1,647.9970
|
March 7
|
1,661.8945
|
March 14
|
1,690.1315
|
March 8
|
1,661.8945
|
March 15
|
1,678.0870
|
March 9
|
1,602.9810
|
March 16
|
1,642.5740
|
March 10
|
1,594.3280
|
March 17
|
1,682.8130
|
Average weekly
|
1,636.9521
|
Average weekly
|
1,668.3205
The price of an ounce of palladium has grown by 60.8515 manat (2.52 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
The average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 68.0357 manat (2.81 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,486.1514 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
March 6
|
2,468.9525
|
March 13
|
2,411.9260
|
March 7
|
2,460.6225
|
March 14
|
2,490.9080
|
March 8
|
2,460.6225
|
March 15
|
2,549.0735
|
March 9
|
2,336.2590
|
March 16
|
2,506.0720
|
March 10
|
2,364.1220
|
March 17
|
2,472.7775
|
Average weekly
|
2,418.1157
|
Average weekly
|
2,486.1514