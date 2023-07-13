PASHA Bank's Executive Board undergoes reformation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. PASHA Bank has announced that, as of July 18, 2023, the Executive Board will undergo a reformation, Trend reports.

According to the decision made at the bank's general meeting of shareholders, Parvin Akhadzade will be appointed as a member of the Executive Board and Chief Risk Officer, replacing Khayala Nagieva in this role.

Parvin Akhadzade holds a bachelor's and master's degree from Azerbaijan State University of Economics, and he further pursued his studies at the Said Business School of Oxford University, earning a master's degree in business management. With a professional career that started in 2003 at ATA Bank OJSC, he later spent nine years at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. In 2015, he joined PASHA Holding as an advisor. Additionally, Parvin Akhadzade has served as the Chairman of the Audit Committee at Kapital Bank since 2015 and at PASHA Bank since 2016. Furthermore, he has been the Head of the Audit Department of the PASHA Holding Group since 2020.

Khayala Nagieva, on the other hand, has contributed significantly to the development of PASHA Bank over the course of her 14-year professional experience, with a focus on PASHA Holding and PASHA Bank. She initially held the position of Chief Financial Officer at PASHA Bank and later assumed the role of Chief Risk Officer. Nagieva played a crucial role in the overall growth of PASHA Bank, including strategic management, the establishment of a local corporate risk management strategy, and the formation of the risk function at PASHA Bank, as well as the training of risk management specialists within the bank.