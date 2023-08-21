Turkish, Hungarian energy companies ink gas agreement

ANKARA, Türkiye, August 21. Türkiye will export natural gas to Hungary, Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar wrote about it in his official social media account, Trend reports.

"A natural gas export contract has been signed between Türkiye's BOTAŞ and Hungary's MVM. For the first time, Türkiye will export natural gas to a European country with which it does not share borders. Türkiye continues to contribute to the security of supply to Europe," the publication said.

Meanwhile, as Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, some 275 million cubic meters of natural gas will be supplied to Hunagry from Türkiye during the spring and summer of next year.

Hungary and Azerbaijan are also working to increase the supply of Caspian energy resources. Thus, MVM CEEnergy, the largest Hungarian wholesale natural gas trader, and SOCAR, the state oil company of Azerbaijan, signed a contract for the sale of 100 million cubic meters of gas, the supply of which will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. SOCAR has already started pumping the first 50 million cubic meters of gas into Hungarian storage facilities.