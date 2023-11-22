Azerbaijan and Tajikistan discuss investment promotion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Azerbaijan and Tajikistan have discussed promotion of trade and economic ties and investments, expansion of business dialog, Mikail Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan said on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

During the meeting with Tajikistan's First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade Zavki Zavkizoda within the SPECA Week (UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia) in Baku, the sides exchanged views on the prospects of partnership between the two countries, including within the international organizations.

The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation.

Baku is hosting the SPECA from November 20 to 24, 2023.

