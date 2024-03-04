Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park logs new resident (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. One more company has become a resident of Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park, the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

According to him, "Agdag" LLC has acquired residency in the park.

"The company is set to establish a quicklime and perlite production facility within the Industrial Park. With an investment volume of 15 million manat ($8.8 million), the enterprise aims to create permanent employment opportunities for 100 individuals," the minister added.

Notably, Aghdam Industrial Park was established by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 28, 2021.

A total of 21 business entities in the Aghdam Industrial Park have been designated as residents, while six entrepreneurs are designated as non-residents.

