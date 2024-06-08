Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The official rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) stayed put at the end of this week, not budging an inch, Trend reports.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
May 27
|
1.7
|
June 3
|
1.7
|
May 28
|
1.7
|
June 4
|
1.7
|
May 29
|
1.7
|
June 5
|
1.7
|
May 30
|
1.7
|
June 6
|
1.7
|
May 31
|
1.7
|
June 7
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro took a dip of 0.0074 manat this week. The rate shot up by 0.009 manat and reached a whopping 1.8504 manat per euro, making it the weighted average.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
May 27
|
1.8442
|
June 3
|
1.8448
|
May 28
|
1.8442
|
June 4
|
1.8546
|
May 29
|
1.8441
|
June 5
|
1.8498
|
May 30
|
1.8352
|
June 6
|
1.8508
|
May 31
|
1.8391
|
June 7
|
1.8522
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8414
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8504
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble lowered by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0001 manat to 0.0191 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
May 27
|
0.019
|
June 3
|
0.0189
|
May 28
|
0.019
|
June 4
|
0.0191
|
May 29
|
0.0192
|
June 5
|
0.0191
|
May 30
|
0.019
|
June 6
|
0.0191
|
May 31
|
0.0188
|
June 7
|
0.0191
|
Average rate per week
|
0.019
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0191
The official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira increased by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0526 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
May 27
|
0.0528
|
June 3
|
0.0527
|
May 28
|
0.0528
|
June 4
|
0.0528
|
May 29
|
0.0527
|
June 5
|
0.0521
|
May 30
|
0.0527
|
June 6
|
0.0526
|
May 31
|
0.0527
|
June 7
|
0.0526
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0527
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0526
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel