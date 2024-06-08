Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 8 June 2024 14:20 (UTC +04:00)

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The official rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) stayed put at the end of this week, not budging an inch, Trend reports.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

May 27

1.7

June 3

1.7

May 28

1.7

June 4

1.7

May 29

1.7

June 5

1.7

May 30

1.7

June 6

1.7

May 31

1.7

June 7

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro took a dip of 0.0074 manat this week. The rate shot up by 0.009 manat and reached a whopping 1.8504 manat per euro, making it the weighted average.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

May 27

1.8442

June 3

1.8448

May 28

1.8442

June 4

1.8546

May 29

1.8441

June 5

1.8498

May 30

1.8352

June 6

1.8508

May 31

1.8391

June 7

1.8522

Average rate per week

1.8414

Average rate per week

1.8504

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble lowered by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0001 manat to 0.0191 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

May 27

0.019

June 3

0.0189

May 28

0.019

June 4

0.0191

May 29

0.0192

June 5

0.0191

May 30

0.019

June 6

0.0191

May 31

0.0188

June 7

0.0191

Average rate per week

0.019

Average rate per week

0.0191

The official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira increased by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0526 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

May 27

0.0528

June 3

0.0527

May 28

0.0528

June 4

0.0528

May 29

0.0527

June 5

0.0521

May 30

0.0527

June 6

0.0526

May 31

0.0527

June 7

0.0526

Average rate per week

0.0527

Average rate per week

0.0526

