Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The official rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) stayed put at the end of this week, not budging an inch, Trend reports.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar May 27 1.7 June 3 1.7 May 28 1.7 June 4 1.7 May 29 1.7 June 5 1.7 May 30 1.7 June 6 1.7 May 31 1.7 June 7 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro took a dip of 0.0074 manat this week. The rate shot up by 0.009 manat and reached a whopping 1.8504 manat per euro, making it the weighted average.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro May 27 1.8442 June 3 1.8448 May 28 1.8442 June 4 1.8546 May 29 1.8441 June 5 1.8498 May 30 1.8352 June 6 1.8508 May 31 1.8391 June 7 1.8522 Average rate per week 1.8414 Average rate per week 1.8504

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble lowered by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0001 manat to 0.0191 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble May 27 0.019 June 3 0.0189 May 28 0.019 June 4 0.0191 May 29 0.0192 June 5 0.0191 May 30 0.019 June 6 0.0191 May 31 0.0188 June 7 0.0191 Average rate per week 0.019 Average rate per week 0.0191

The official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira increased by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0526 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira May 27 0.0528 June 3 0.0527 May 28 0.0528 June 4 0.0528 May 29 0.0527 June 5 0.0521 May 30 0.0527 June 6 0.0526 May 31 0.0527 June 7 0.0526 Average rate per week 0.0527 Average rate per week 0.0526

