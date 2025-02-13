Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Diversification plays vital role in Azerbaijan's economic policy - minister

13 February 2025
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Diversification holds an important place in Azerbaijan's economic policy, said the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov at the forum “Tax Service - 25: Sustainable Development and Effective Transformation” today, Trend reports.

According to the minister, global challenges and regional realities dictate the acceleration of this process.

"Successful diversification requires flexible integration of investments, knowledge, and skills. Recently, we have expanded our activities in the field of transformation of knowledge, technology, and experience,” he said.

To note, the forum “Tax Service - 25: Sustainable Development and Effective Transformation” was held in Baku today.

The forum was attended by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy Orkhan Nazarli, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Shahin Bagirov, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, representatives of state structures, and international audit companies.

