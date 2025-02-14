OPEC reports decline in Kazakhstan's oil output for Jan. 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Kazakhstan’s crude oil production in January 2025 was estimated at 1.53 million barrels per day (mb/d), according to OPEC’s latest report, Trend reports.

This marks a decrease of 73,000 b/d from December 2024, when output was recorded at 1.46 mb/d. However, it reflects a slight increase of 50,000 b/d compared to November’s production of 1.48 mb/d.

Kazakhstan’s average daily crude output in the first quarter of 2024 stood at 1.614 mb/d, before declining to 1.55 mb/d in the second and third quarters. Production fell further in the fourth quarter, reaching 1.42 mb/d.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy, Almassadam Satkaliyev, announced that the country plans to lower its oil production in 2025 to 96.2 million tons, revising down its earlier projection of 97.2 million tons.