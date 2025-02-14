Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

OPEC reports decline in Kazakhstan's oil output for Jan. 2025

Economy Materials 14 February 2025 05:15 (UTC +04:00)
OPEC reports decline in Kazakhstan's oil output for Jan. 2025
Photo: KazMunayGas

Follow Trend on

Maryana Ahmadova
Maryana Ahmadova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Kazakhstan’s crude oil production in January 2025 was estimated at 1.53 million barrels per day (mb/d), according to OPEC’s latest report, Trend reports.

This marks a decrease of 73,000 b/d from December 2024, when output was recorded at 1.46 mb/d. However, it reflects a slight increase of 50,000 b/d compared to November’s production of 1.48 mb/d.

Kazakhstan’s average daily crude output in the first quarter of 2024 stood at 1.614 mb/d, before declining to 1.55 mb/d in the second and third quarters. Production fell further in the fourth quarter, reaching 1.42 mb/d.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy, Almassadam Satkaliyev, announced that the country plans to lower its oil production in 2025 to 96.2 million tons, revising down its earlier projection of 97.2 million tons.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more