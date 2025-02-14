NDC celebrates active deposit accounts and digital breakthroughs - chairperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The number of deposit accounts from 1997 through the end of 2023 at the National Depository Center (NDC) totaled 121,610, increasing to 160,545 by the close of 2024, said NDC Chairperson Aghahuseyn Khudaverdiyev, Trend reports.

During his speech at the Azerbaijan Financial Forum, Khudaverdiyev also pointed out that the quantity of operational deposit accounts escalated from 75,024 at the conclusion of 2023 to 105,552 by the termination of 2024.

"At the same time, the essential infrastructure to facilitate secondary market trading has been established, allowing investors to access information about the securities in their accounts via the NDC Investor Portal and API.

Another major digital innovation implemented by NDC is enabling shareholders to conduct general meetings remotely and utilize an electronic voting system. This service, introduced for the first time in the country, enhances accessibility, safeguards shareholder rights, and promotes greater transparency.

Efforts are currently underway to implement electronic statements and online payments for services offered to issuers and investors in this sector," he said.

Founded in 1997, the National Depository Center operates at the core of the Azerbaijani stock market infrastructure, facilitating securities storage, property rights registration, and post-trading settlements. This organization stands as a premier financial institution within our nation. Its offerings encompass clearing operations, registrar functionalities, electronic services, and more.

