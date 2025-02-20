Azerbaijan's Central Bank unveils 'green taxonomy' to boost sustainable growth

Photo: Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan / Facebook

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. A meeting at the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan centered on the recently approved "Green Taxonomy" document by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), a key initiative aimed at shaping the country's sustainable economic future, Trend reports via the CBA.

During his speech at the meeting, Shahin Mahmudzade, the CBA Chief Executive Officer, elaborated on the objectives of the taxonomy and the criteria for the activities defined within its framework.

To note, the "Green Taxonomy," approved by the Central Bank's Board of Directors on November 7, 2024, includes a classification system identifying green activities, subcategories, and their technical classification criteria across various economic sectors.

To access the "Green Taxonomy" document, please click the following link:

https://uploads.cbar.az/assets/af4de2d4855040af5f25af0b5.pdf

