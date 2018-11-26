Greek company launches asphalt plant in Kazakhstan

26 November 2018 09:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

Greek company Soldatos has launched an asphalt plant in Kazakhstan’s Turkistan region, Turkistan Invest company said in a statement.

Investments in the plant construction project amounted to 300 million tenge.

"The enterprise is located on 3 hectares of land in the industrial zone of Turkistan region. The capacity of the plant is 20,000 tons per year," reads the message.

Thanks to the launch of the enterprise, 30 people were provided with permanent jobs. The company plans to sell its products within Kazakhstan.

Soldatos company was founded in 2017. The main activity of the enterprise is production of asphalt concrete.

Turkistan Invest is the regional office of the Kazakh Invest national company. The main activity of the company is attracting investments and support of investment projects.

Official exchange rate on Nov. 23 is 367.27 KZT / USD.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @ShirinovRashid

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakh currency loses over 4 tenge against US dollar
Finance 09:52
EBRD: Kazakhstan has decade to prepare for fall in global oil sales
Economy news 09:08
Kazakh bank deposits in tenge rise by 1.2%
Finance 24 November 17:05
Kazakhstan to supply corn, barley to China
Economy news 24 November 16:04
Passenger traffic from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan up - Civil Aviation Committee
Tourism 24 November 14:59
Kazakh bank announces tender for information system implementation
Tenders 24 November 12:25
Latest
Use of alternative & renewable energy sources in agriculture to be discussed in Baku
Economy news 10:07
EU may grant duty-free export access to over 6,200 goods from Uzbekistan
Economy news 10:05
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 26
Finance 10:01
Danish Haldor Topsoe ready to further support Turkmen refining projects
Oil&Gas 09:57
Kazakh currency loses over 4 tenge against US dollar
Finance 09:52
France’s Wilmotte & Associés to develop Center for Islamic Civilization in Tashkent
Economy news 09:51
Turkey cancels sea voyages in Istanbul
Turkey 09:51
Haldor Topsoe sees huge capacity for further implementation of its solutions in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 09:44
China's CNPC replaces France's Total in Iran`s gas project - minister
Business 09:35